Twelve Hong Kong activists appeal convictions in landmark '47 democrats' case

Source:Reuters

Some countries such as the United States have condemned the case as “politically motivated” and are calling for the immediate release of the democrats who were sentenced last November to prison terms of up to ten years.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities, however, have defended the independence of the judiciary and say no one is above the law and the democrats have received a fair trial.

Of the 16 democrats who pleaded not guilty during the trial, 11 have decided to appeal, including Gordon Ng, Gwyneth Ho and Owen Chow, who were all jailed for over seven years. Another democrat, Prince Wong, who pleaded guilty, is appealing her sentence.

