Leaders call for unity as climate finance shrinks

The Pacific region faces increasing challenges in tackling climate change due to shrinking global climate finance and major nations withdrawing from their Nationally Determined Contributions.

Leaders taking part in the Pacific Regional and National Security Conference in Suva believe it is crucial for the region to unite and pursue solutions rooted in faith, culture, respect, and the Pacific way.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of Regional Campuses and Global Engagement, Dr. Manumatavai Tupou-Roosen, says one of the major solutions to addressing the climate crisis in the region is strengthening the concept of an “Ocean of Peace.”

“At the same time, we recognize the immediacy and urgency of our challenges, and that we must be looking very carefully and robustly at solutions that are short-term, medium-term, and long-term.”

Dr. Tupou-Roosen is encouraging Pacific nations to work together to safeguard marine ecosystems and promote climate justice.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says that climate change and unequal development are interconnected pressures that deepen vulnerabilities across the region.

“To meet these challenges, we need a unified and holistic approach. One that builds resilience and protects our shared future. This is why this conference matters.”

Waqa advocates for transformative regional action, emphasizing the need to address not only the environmental dimensions of the crisis but also the underlying socio-economic injustices.

