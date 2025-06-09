Tawase remanded, Psychiatric evaluation ordered

Samuela Tawase

The 28-year-old man accused of vandalizing the Samabula Shiv Temple on Friday has been remanded at the Suva Remand Centre for 14 days.

Samuela Tawase appeared in court today, facing one count of sacrilege and one count of throwing an object.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad ordered that Tawase remain in custody as the case has been transferred to the Chief Magistrate for further directions, including a formal psychiatric evaluation.

The matter will be called again on July 28 at Suva Court One.

The Magistrate also instructed remand authorities to keep Tawase separated from other inmates, citing concerns for his safety and the safety of others.

The case has been labeled by prosecutors as one of public interest.

Tawase has waived his right to legal representation and has opted to represent himself.

