Pacific Cement Pte Limited [File Photo]

The repair work at the Pacific Cement Pte Limited has been successfully completed.

This has been confirmed by Fijian Holdings Limited.

FHL says production has resumed, with PCL now supplying both bulk and bagged cement to its customers.

It says cement supply in the market is now normalized.

