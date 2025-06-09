Fresh submission ordered in Ravu appeal

Kalaveti Ravu [File Photo]

The state has been advised to file a fresh submission in the appeal case of former Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu.

Ravu was initially acquitted of a charge of abuse of office alongside former Fisheries Regional Manager North, Tekata Toaisi, in May.

The state informed the Suva High Court this morning that it is not adding any new grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

It also informed the court that if the appeal is successful, they want the matter tried in the High Court.

The High Court judge then told the state that it needs to file a fresh submission that focuses on the issue, as most of it is a question of law.

In this matter, it was alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of bêche-de-mer.

While Toaisi was alleged to have aided Ravu in committing the alleged offense of abuse of office.

The state will be filing a submission this Friday, and the defense is expected to reply next Monday.

The matter will then be called for hearing next Wednesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.