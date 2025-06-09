England beat India by 22 runs in third test

[Source: Reuters]

England beat India by 22 runs on an extraordinary final day of the third test at Lord’s on Monday to move 2-1 ahead in the series.

England captain Ben Stokes was named player of the match after taking five wickets in his team’s dramatic 22-run victory over India in the third test at Lord’s as well as scoring 44 and 33 and running out the dangerous Rishabh Pant in a splendid all-round performance.

Stokes, 34, underwent a successful operation on as torn hamstring in December followed by a rigorous physical fitness programme during which he lost 10 kilograms in weight.

On Sunday he showed he was back to his best with the ball, knocking nightwatchman Akash Deep’s off stump out of the ground as England captured three wickets in the final 30 minutes with India chasing 193 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

He resumed the attack from the Nursery End in Monday’s morning session, bounding in for 80 minutes and capturing the key wicket of KL

Rahul with a delivery which swung in late to trap the Indian opener for 39 after winning a review when his impassioned appeal was turned down.

The television review showed the ball would have crashed into the leg stump and he continued to bowl at speeds consistently in excess of 85 miles an hour before handing the ball to Chris Woakes for the final 20 minutes of the morning session.

