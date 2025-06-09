Entertainment

The 10 best lawyer shows on Netflix right now

Entertainment Weekly

July 14, 2025 8:05 am

Tearful witnesses. Clashing attorneys. Shocking testimony.

Courtrooms are a TV staple for a reason, and interest in legal dramas has remained steady in the streaming era. To help determine which shows you shouldn’t dismiss with prejudice, here’s Entertainment Weekly’s list of the 10 best lawyer shows on Netflix.

Take your pick between critically acclaimed series (When They See Us), crowd-pleasers (Suits), and well-kept secrets (Fisk).

The best lawyer show on this list features arguably the worst lawyer of the bunch. It’s not that Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is bad at his job; it’s that his ethics are a bit… lacking. But that’s no surprise for viewers who first met him as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul rewinds to his early days as he tries to, well, break good. At his side is his loyal (to a fault) better half, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who puts her faith in Jimmy’s decency even as his less-than-legal impulses perpetually get him into trouble. Jimmy finds an occasional outlaw bedfellow in, you guessed it, hitman/fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), whose backstory is fleshed out just as much as Saul’s.

As showrunner Peter Gould tells it, Odenkirk’s brilliance made everything fall into place. “He’s fun to watch, and he can make lightning transitions like nobody else,” he told EW in 2022. “He took on the challenge from day one in such a serious, focused way. What we realized was that we could write anything — anything — for him, and he would run with it.”

Attorney Woo Young-woo is extraordinary, and so is the romantic K-drama that bears her name. Park Eun-bin stars as Young-woo, a rookie attorney on the autism spectrum who pairs her intelligence with a unique perspective to help her clients in novel ways. (This perspective often involves whales, dolphins, and other marine animals. Yes, it’s as unexpected and as endearing as it sounds.)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tackles hot-button issues in South Korea and beyond, including neurodivergent defendants navigating the criminal justice system, discrimination against those with disabilities, and the tricky political waters that come with defending a North Korean defector. But it also offers big laughs, big emotions, and big swoons — the latter courtesy of Young-Woo’s fledgling romance with fellow attorney Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh).

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, The Lincoln Lawyer is a sun-soaked L.A. show starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as offbeat, idealistic defense attorney Mickey Haller, who works his cases from the backseat of his Lincoln Navigator. Under the guidance of David E. Kelley, who knows a thing or two about legal shows, each season follows an overarching case that has Mickey and Co. getting involved with colorful SoCal locals.

Newton told EW in 2024 that The Lincoln Lawyer has allowed her to stretch her acting wings. “This show has allowed me personally to do so much,” she said. “I’m able to do comedy, I get to hold a funny-looking dog, I get to wear amazing costumes and also get to do this incredible dramatic work.”

One of the best things about lists like this is discovering shows you’ve never heard of before. With that in mind, let us tell you about Suits.

Kidding, of course. Everybody you know, along with their children, grandparents, and neighborhood barista, was delighted to discover this USA Network transplant when it debuted on Netflix and Peacock in 2023 and broke Nielsen’s streaming records. Whether you resisted the pull of these well-dressed attorneys or it’s time for your second (or ninth) rewatch, prepare to lose yourself in the undeniable chemistry of Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams). Their mentor/mentee dynamic hides a secret: Mike is a college dropout without a law degree, and Harvey knew this but hired him as an associate anyway.

The true story of the Central Park Five unfolds over five powerful episodes in this limited series, which creator Ava DuVernay described to EW in 2019 as a deep dive into the U.S. criminal-justice experience. The show begins in 1989 when five Black and Latino teenagers are wrongfully accused of rape in the Central Park Jogger case. It would take a quarter of a century for their convictions to be overturned, with myriad lawyers (played here by a string of high-profile character actors) involved at every stage.

When They See Us began as a feature film, but DuVernay soon realized she’d need more screen time. “As I delved into the story and researched it for four years and looked at those court transcripts, did all the research of the press coverage and talked to all these families and heard their stories, I thought, ‘Oh gosh, this is a series,’” she said. “A project tells you what it wants to be, right?” The end result netted Jerome an Emmy as Korey Wise, the member of the Exonerated Five who served the most prison time.

Judges are people too, and Your Honor amplifies the tensions between personal and professional for Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), a respected New Orleans judge who learns that his teenage son killed another boy in a traffic collision. And not just any boy, mind you, but the son of a mob boss (Michael Stuhlbarg). How can Michael uphold law and order in his courtroom while also trying to keep his son alive and out of prison?

“Whenever there’s a character who is facing an emotional, ethical dilemma, it draws me in,” Cranston told EW in 2020. “You go, ‘Yeah, I think under stress and shock, you could make a mistake like that.’ That possibility lends itself to some really terrific drama.” On the matter of Your Honor delivering terrific drama, we concur.

This charming Australian comedy finds former high-powered attorney Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) amid personal and professional meltdowns that send her packing to her hometown of Melbourne. There, she takes a job as a solicitor at a rinky-dink wills-and-probate firm run by siblings Ray and Roz Gruber (Marty Sheargold and Julia Zemiro).

Flanagan, the show’s creator, also writes and directs, bringing a brainy awkwardness to Helen as she grows into her new position — but never out of her three brown suits. Fisk is a big-hearted comedy that finds both humor and warmth as Helen learns the ins and outs of working with the oddballs who populate her new world.

The Recruit leans hard on the action-heavy exploits of Noah Centineo’s CIA newbie Owen Hendricks, but hear us out: Owen’s technically an attorney. Sure, he doesn’t see the inside of many courtrooms when he’s unwittingly pulled into risky globetrotting missions, but don’t forget he graduated from Georgetown Law. Heck, the pilot episode’s title, “I.N.A.S.I.A.L.,” stands for “I’m Not a Spy, I’m a Lawyer”!

Centineo is immensely sympathetic throughout this slick, fast-paced series, absorbing verbal blows from his unimpressed co-workers and physical ones from his lethal foes. The show was canceled shortly after its season 2 premiere, and I.F.O.A.S.B.A.I. (That’s “I, For One, Am Still Bummed About It,” in case it wasn’t clear.)

David E. Kelley, who’s been churning out legal dramas for decades, delivered a late-career gem in Anatomy of a Scandal, an adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s British legal thriller. Sienna Miller stars as Sophie Woodhouse, the wife of a British MP (Rupert Friend) accused of sexually assaulting the young aide (Naomi Scott) who was his mistress. James’ trial dominates this miniseries, which finds Sophie dealing with the emotional and legal fallout.

Director S.J. Clarkson told EW in 2022 that she found her way into the story through the connection between Sophie and prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery). “There’s an implicit connection between the two characters,” Clarkson said. “I almost imagine from the get-go this visible tether between them across the episodes that in a way they were psychically having a conversation underneath the storytelling as it unfolds because of their history, even if they weren’t acknowledging it. That was something I felt ripe for mining.”

Where to watch Anatomy of a Scandal: Netflix

Cast: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Joshua McGuire, Josette Simon

If you prefer corsets and cravats in your legal drama, The Law According to Lidia Poët will be right up your lushly appointed alley. This smart, stylish Italian period piece is inspired by the life of Lidia Poët (Matilda De Angelis), who faced legal challenges in her quest to become a lawyer in the late 1880s.

Lidia routinely confronts societal prejudices and institutional roadblocks, including ones that force her to work under the supervision of her lawyer brother after the courts bar her from practicing solo. With a new murder to unravel in every episode, Lidia — and the show — prove themselves to be unapologetically feminist, brashly sexual, and entirely engaging. Caso archiviato! (That’s, um, “case dismissed” in Italian.)

Where to watch The Law According to Lidia Poët: Netflix

