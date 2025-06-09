Grandson charged with alleged murder

[File Photo]

The man alleged to have caused the death of his 86-year-old grandfather has been charged.

The accused in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly attacked his grandfather with a cane knife, causing serious injury resulting in his death.

The incident happened at their home at the Navokadamu Settlement, Lutu, Wainibuka.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and will produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

