Kentucky shootings: Suspect dead, multiple people injured

Multiple people, including a Kentucky police trooper, were injured in a series of shootings around Lexington, the state’s governor and Kentucky State Police said on X.

The state police said the sole suspect in the incident is dead and the police trooper is receiving treatment.

One of the shootings took place at Richmond Road Baptist Church and emergency responders were at the scene treating multiple victims, state police said.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a Kentucky State Police Trooper was shot on Sunday morning at Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County. The suspect then fled to Richmond Road Baptist

Church, about 17 miles (27 km) away, where multiple people were shot and wounded, the Herald-Leader added.

Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department apprehended the suspect at the church, the state police said on X.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

The Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Calls to Richmond Road Baptist Church were not answered.

The Blue Grass Airport posted on X at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) that there was a law enforcement investigation impacting a portion of an airport road, but that all flights and operations were now proceeding normally.

