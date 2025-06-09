Rabuka demands higher standards in civil service

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on every civil servant to serve with honor, diligence, and discipline.

While giving his response to the 2025-2026 National Budget, the Prime Minister says the government is launching a full-scale transformation of how the civil service operates.

Rabuka says the motive is to raise professional standards, restore morale and ethics, and enforce accountability.

He says the people of Fiji deserve a civil service that works and works well.

He adds that from August 1st, all civil servants will receive a three percent pay rise, injecting over $30 million into households across the country to offset the rising cost of living and provide a benchmark for a new minimum wage rate.

He also confirms that as for the Permanent Secretary’s position, the Public Service Commission is also strengthening its relationship to the retention of competent, hard-working PSCs.

The Prime Minister says with the recommendation of the PSC, it has been agreed that all PSCs be placed on an initial four-year contract subject to extension or renewal based on good performance and achievement of their KPIs.

He says the mission is clear: a modern, capable, responsive, and resilient civil service that serves all Fijians fairly, efficiently, and with pride for the long term.

Rabuka says with every reward must come added responsibility.

