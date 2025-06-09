Government pushes inclusive tourism growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, says the coalition government has delivered consistently each year, learning from its wins and challenges.

He highlighted that constructive criticism has helped shape the government’s approach, especially in key sectors like tourism.

Gavoka noted that Fiji’s economy grew by 7.5% in 2023 and 4% in 2024, with tourism being a major contributor.

Despite global uncertainty, reputational risks, and external shocks, Gavoka said the Ministry has remained resilient and responsive.

“It is a strategic deliverance of intent, a recognition of the sector’s role in driving recovery, development, and dignity for our people. An allocation of $48 million to Tourism Fiji will fuel global marketing efforts and expand our reaches across digital, experiential, and emerging markets.”

In the first five months of this year, Fiji welcomed 350,000 visitors.

Denarau attracted 22% of arrivals, followed by the Coral Coast (21%), Nadi (17%), Suva–Tailevu (13%), Mamanuca Islands (10%), and Yasawa (4%).

Vanua Levu and other less-travelled destinations made up less than 4% of total visitor days.

To reduce regional disparities, the Ministry is focusing on tourism growth in Ba and Nadroga-Navosa, while also rolling out projects across all 14 provinces.

Gavoka says the Ministry is empowering communities to take ownership of tourism supporting initiatives like waterfall sites, traditional meke performances, hotel artwork, and highland homestays.

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s vision of a tourism economy where every Fijian can benefit no matter where they live.

