Millions recovered in surcharges

file photo

A total of 756 accidents involved government vehicles between January 2023 and February 2025, resulting in repair costs estimated at $7.1 million.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad of this amount, leased vehicles are all insured, and the government has only been responsible for the insurance excess amount of $566,150.

He says the insurance excess amount is recovered from the driver responsible if they are negligent through a surcharge procedure on the advice of the Solicitor General

Article continues after advertisement

The statistics was revealed by Professor Prasad in a written question posed by Opposition MP Premila Kumar during a parliament sitting.

According to the Minister, a total of 2,330 drivers were appointed during the reporting period, with 2,084 of those from the Fiji Police Force and of the newly inducted drivers, 143 were involved in accidents.

He says that out of all reported accidents, 56 leased vehicles were declared total write-offs by insurance providers.

Government has implemented a surcharge mechanism to recover insurance excess payments from drivers found at fault.

Between January 2023 and February 2025, a total of $203 million was approved and imposed in surcharges, comprising over $122m related to leased vehicles and $81m for government-owned vehicles.

The Surcharge Unit received 131 cases over the period, with disciplinary measures including salary deductions imposed on responsible drivers.

As a result, the Government has recovered over $125 million in surcharges so far.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.