FNU Fair to empower students through skill and creativity

The Fiji National University’s Namaka Campus has kicked off its week-long Hospitality Art Fair.

It aims to provide a vibrant platform for students to showcase their talents and turn their passion into a profession.

With the theme “Interactive Fair of Enchanting Skills and Exquisite Flavors,” the event provides a strategic gateway for students to connect with industry professionals and potential employers.

FNU’s Head of Training for Tourism & Hospitality, Sheileshni Nair, says the fair is designed to offer students real-world exposure through hands-on competitions and industry interaction.

From culinary creations to hair and beauty design, the competitions are judged by invited experts from the industry, providing students with critical feedback and valuable networking opportunities.



Opening the fair was the Hair and Beauty Competition, where students brought fantasy-inspired looks to life.



Among the participants was 18-year-old Dorothy Mar, who shared how her passion for beauty helped her find purpose after dropping out of high school due to personal hardships.

“Growing up, I used to love doing hair and all that stuff. I used to try it on my sister and my cousins.”

She believes the beauty industry is growing, with increasing demand for makeup artists at events and functions, and hopes to one day run her own business.

“This is something good for me. I want to build my own business after I finish school.”



Dorothy sees the competition not only as an opportunity to apply what she learns in class but also to freely express her creativity by creating her own unique looks.

Dorothy also encouraged other young people who may have left school early not to give up but to explore their hidden talents.

