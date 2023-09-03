Former sprint queen calls for more international exposure

Former Fijian sprint queen, Makelesi Bulikiobo-Batimala

Former Fijian sprint queen, Makelesi Bulikiobo-Batimala believes more international exposure is needed for our athletes.

Batimala says the athletes are in good hands, however, giving them the chance to compete internationally will boost them.

She believes this is important as it will help in national development.

“From my observation, these athletes are in good hands but the challenge with them is that they need top-level competition to perform well in the Pacific Games.”

She says this is a challenge that they need to tackle quickly to keep athletes engaged in athletics.

The 45-year-old adds Athletics Fiji needs to come up with plans in order to sustain athletes given that many are switching to other sports.

The 2004 Olympian is certain with the right guidance and tools these Fijian athletes will be a team to look out for.