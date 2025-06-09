X-Con pleads guilty

Tiktok content creator Lui Vuibureta pleaded guilty in the Suva High Court this morning.

Known on social media as X-Con, Vuibureta appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar at the Suva High Court this Morning.

The matter has been adjourned to next friday for the reading of the summary of facts and he has been further remanded.

In this matter, Vuibureta allegedly on August 14th, 2025, in Nadi, Vuibureta made derogatory remarks against a government minister during a TikTok live stream.

Earlier, the state told the court that Vuibureta made admissions during his caution interview, confirming he posted the videos from his account and apologizing for his actions.

