WUFP & APP complies

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa.

The Fijian Elections Office confirms receiving the audited accounts of the We Unite Fiji Party and the All Peoples Party.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa says WUFP submitted its audited account to the FEO last Friday, and the APP submitted theirs today.

The Acting Registrar further states that the New Generation Party has still not complied with the requirements of the law.

She adds therefore this party has been given fourteen days to show course why they should not be deregistered.

All audited accounts of political parties for the year ending 31 December 2022, can be accessed on the FEO website.