Women artisans take next step in business journey

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

What began as a passion for weaving, sewing, and crafting has now become a pathway to entrepreneurship for dozens of women from across Fiji.

After showcasing their talents at this year’s National Women’s Expo, these women have now completed an Induction Program that officially welcomes them into the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council (WEBC) and the Fiji Arts Council, a move that will help them grow their businesses and strengthen their craft.

For many of them, this moment is about more than business, it’s about financial independence, confidence, and creating opportunities for their families.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the closing of the program, Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Eseta Nadakuitavuki congratulated the graduates, calling them businesswomen, artisans, and community leaders who will inspire others.

She says when the government, private sector, and partners work together, they can create real opportunities for women to turn creativity into income and resilience into success.

The program aligns with the Fiji Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan (2025–2030), which aims to help more women participate in the economy through employment, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.

Nadakuitavuki also announced that the Ministry is working towards setting up a Women Artisans Emporium, a permanent marketplace where women can showcase and sell their products throughout the year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.