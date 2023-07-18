Vosarogo meets World Bank Executive Director

World Bank Group’s Executive Director for Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra (left), Minister for Lands and Acting Minister for Health Filimoni Vosarogo. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Acting Minister for Health Filimoni Vosarogo had a meeting with the World Bank Group’s Executive Director for Southeast Asia, Wempi Saputra.

They discuss critical initiatives aimed at strengthening Fiji’s resilience to climate-related disasters and bolstering social protection measures.

Saputra highlighted the forthcoming completion of a comprehensive toolkit for crisis response, scheduled for October, which will equip Fiji to navigate disaster scenarios given its vulnerability to climate-related calamities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says the aspect of the toolkit is debt reform, which enables strategic resource redirection, including investments in sustainable infrastructure projects, without adding additional debt.

Minister Vosarogo commended the World Bank’s unwavering support, stating, “I want to send our gratitude to the World Bank and particularly your predecessors, who have in the past spoken out on our behalf very well to the World Bank.