Unique underwater park takes shape off Qalito Island

The country’s third sculptural coral gene bank was officially launched yesterday at Castaway Island Resort, marking another step forward in Fiji’s marine restoration efforts.

This innovative project uses coral sculptures to regenerate damaged reefs.

Counting Coral Founder Jolyon Collier says as the coral colonies mature, fragments are harvested to create new coral parks, helping to restore biodiversity and protect fragile marine ecosystems.

“On the park that we have here on Qalito Island in partnership with Castaway Island Resort Fiji, we have 420 parent animals and they can be rare coral species you don’t see around the island that much just very frequently you’ll see those corals, corals of opportunity and what we considered super corals.”

He says the method being used could soon lead to the creation of more coral parks in the near future.

“Those parent animals will attach to the sculpture, grow, and become large coral species. Then we return, take fragments from those parent corals, and plant them into secondary nurseries. So, from the original 420, we can harvest up to 2,000 every six months.”

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the initiative by Counting Coral is a legacy in the making.

“What counting coral has created here goes beyond restoration. It’s restoration with soul. These structures serve as living sanctuaries, housing vulnerable coral species, rebuilding biodiversity and engaging visitors in hands on conservation.”

Gavoka says what’s happening off Qalito Island isn’t just about marine science, it’s about building a future where nature and people thrive together.

For the hundreds of coral species taking root on the seabed, and for generations of Fijians to come, this project may well be the beginning of a deeper transformation, one reef at a time.

