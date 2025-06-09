UN continue supports towards Fiji’s HIV response

Fiji lacks the necessary technical expertise to effectively address HIV challenges, as managing an outbreak requires a coordinated and well-resourced approach.

This was stressed by UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagner, who stated that this will include not only prevention efforts but also accessible treatment, ongoing care, and strong advocacy programs to support affected communities.

He reaffirms their commitment to supporting the medical sector with the necessary resources to address and resolve this emerging issue.

Wagner adds that the UN is already supporting the government on multiple fronts, including prevention, technical assistance, and healthcare sector support.

“So the United Nations has obviously been engaged ever since HIV became a global epidemic to address this issue. We stand on the side of both the Fijian communities and the government to support them in effectively addressing this HIV outbreak.”

Wagner is confident the government’s ongoing efforts will help in effectively tackling the HIV crisis.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, says that support from development partners will assist them in formulating and implementing relevant policies.

“The challenge the ministry and the country face at the moment is how we can use expertise not only expertise but also contributions in funding. We have the cost of the amount delivered by our team for this for one year.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that these policies are aimed at strengthening the national response to HIV and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

