UK shares unique bond with Nakelo

UK’s Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey.

The United Kingdom shares a unique bond with the District of Nakelo in Tailevu.

This follows the UK’s Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey’s, visit to Nauluvatu, Nakelo, the chiefly village of the district, who says that the District nurtured hundreds of men and women who are now enlisted in the British Army.

Heappey says he has been to over 70 countries in the world, and the traditional i-Taukei welcoming ceremony is unique, the warmest, and brings him closer to home.

“There is a bond between this village and the British Armed Forces that is extraordinary, and it’s a personal bond because, unbeknownst to me, there is a former British soldier here in this hall today with whom I served in Iraq, and we are in the same Battalion in the Royal Gloucestershire Berkshire Regiment and in the 4th Battalion of the Rifles together. So it’s amazing to come halfway around the world and to meet somebody whom I served with.”

The relationship between the District of Nakelo and the United Kingdom began way back 180 years ago when HMS Encounter, a UK warship, ran aground on Nasilai Reef.

The people of Nakelo then provided much-needed assistance to the survivors of the ship, and they were gifted with a Union Jack as a token of appreciation. The bond continues until today.