Girmit commemoration highlights Indo-Fijian cultural legacy

[Photo: FILE]

Preparations are underway for the 147th Girmit Commemoration, which will be held this Friday at the Fiji Museum, bringing renewed focus on the legacy of Girmitiyas and the enduring cultural ties between Fiji and India.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta has praised the vibrancy of the Indo-Fijian community, saying his time in Fiji has been marked by strong engagement with cultural, religious and community organisations preserving the Girmitiya heritage.

He said the Indo-Fijian diaspora continues to actively honour its roots through a wide range of celebrations and events, reflecting the living legacy of indentured labourers who arrived in Fiji generations ago.

“I have really enjoyed my time in Fiji because there is so much to connect with and share. The Indo-Fijian community is very vibrant, and I am often invited to cultural and community events.”

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Mehta highlighted his recent participation in milestone events such as the 100-year celebration of the TISI Sangam, along with cultural programmes, book launches, and temple heritage commemorations that showcase the deep historical roots of the community.

The High Commissioner also noted the strong visibility of Indian culture in Fiji, including the continued use of Hindi in public life and even parliamentary discussions, describing it as a unique symbol of cultural preservation outside India.

He encouraged wider participation in these initiatives, saying they help sustain the cultural journey of the Indo-Fijian community while deepening shared heritage between Fiji and India.

As Fiji prepares for the national Girmit Commemoration this Friday, the High Commissioner’s remarks reinforce the event’s central message: that the Girmit legacy is not only history, but a living cultural force still shaping identity, unity and community life in Fiji today.