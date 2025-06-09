Fiji swimmers shine with golden haul

Team Fiji produced a golden night in the pool as the hosts continued their impressive run at the 14th Oceania Swimming Championships at the Damodar Aquatic Centre.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Fiji swimmers rose to the occasion with standout performances from Anahira McCutcheon and Tolu Young, who both claimed gold medals in the 100 metres freestyle events.

Fiji also celebrated another memorable relay victory, with Samuel Yalimaiwai, Tolu Young, Anahira McCutcheon and Grace Khelan combining brilliantly to secure gold in the 4x50m Medley Relay.

The three gold medals lifted Team Fiji’s overall tally to six gold and two bronze medals at the championships, capping off another successful day for the hosts.

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The atmosphere inside the Damodar Aquatic Centre was electric throughout the evening, especially during the relay events as fans, families, volunteers and officials united behind Team Fiji.

Fiji Aquatics acknowledged the efforts of volunteers and technical officials for ensuring the championships continued to run smoothly, while also thanking sponsors for their continued support of the event and local athletes.

Beyond the medals, the championships continue to showcase the power of sport in bringing Pacific nations together and inspiring the next generation of swimmers.

The Oceania Swimming Championships are on a break before the finals at 6.30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.