Skills shortage forces Fiji businesses to recruit overseas workers

Human Resources Institute Vice President Rosie Fong. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s growing skills shortage is leaving businesses struggling to fill jobs, with at least 95 positions still vacant across key industries as companies increasingly turn to overseas labour.

Human Resources Institute Vice President Rosie Fong says employers are facing major difficulties recruiting workers for specialised trades and labour-intensive roles.

Fong says earlier surveys carried out by the institute revealed serious workforce gaps, forcing companies to bring in workers from countries such as Bangladesh, the Philippines and China.

“Even if we do have, probably they are able to do maybe tile laying or maybe panel work. I’m not that skilled enough to say, but I think I understand there are levels of skill required in that area, you know?”

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Fong says there are different levels of skill required in specialised sectors, and employers are finding it difficult to source workers locally with the qualifications and experience needed.

Meanwhile, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Edward Bernard says one of the major issues affecting employers is the removal of access to the one percent FNU levy.

Bernard says employers previously contributed to the levy to help train and retain staff, but no longer have direct access to those funds.

He says restoring employer access to the levy would allow businesses to invest more in developing local workers and reduce reliance on foreign labour.

Business leaders are now calling for urgent policy changes and stronger workforce development programs as industries continue to battle labour shortages across Fiji.