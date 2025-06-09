Ba back on top after dramatic round 8

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Shock results and a nine-goal demolition highlighted an action-packed Round 8 of the Extra Premier League over the weekend as the race for the league title tightened dramatically.

Global Care Suva FC looked set to strengthen its grip at the top after edging Stratum Rewa FC 1-0 last Wednesday to claim first place on the standings.

However, Suva’s momentum was short-lived after suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat to Nasinu FC, one of the biggest upsets of the round.

Nasinu’s impressive victory lifted them to sixth on the ladder, while Suva slipped to third.

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Defending champions Stratum Rewa FC endured another setback after going down 1-0 to Prithvi Navua FC, with Navua climbing to seventh following the important win.

At the top of the standings, Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC reclaimed first place in emphatic fashion after thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri FC 9-0 in the biggest win of the weekend.

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC also kept the pressure on after defeating Lautoka FC 2-1 to move level with Ba on 17 points, with goal difference separating the two sides.

Tailevu Naitasiri remains at the bottom of the table and is still searching for its first win of the season.

Lautoka sits fifth on 13 points, level with fourth-placed Rewa but behind on goal difference.

Elsewhere, MMM Brothers & Coastal Rentals Nadroga FC also produced an upset after defeating Tagimoucia Nadi FC 2-1 to collect valuable points. Nadroga remains ninth despite the victory, while Nadi occupies eighth place.

Attention now shifts to another crucial weekend of fixtures, headlined by a blockbuster clash between league leaders Ba and defending champions Rewa. Labasa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi faces Lautoka, Suva meets Nadroga, while Navua battles Nasinu.