Ravudi re-signs with Drua until 2028

[File Photo]

Young forward Sairusi Ravudi’s impressive rise with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has been rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The Taupo-born talent, who has links to Nakorovou, Dreketi in Rewa and Nasukamai, Nalawa in Ra, has quickly become one of the Drua’s exciting young prospects after joining the club’s development squad earlier this year.

Ravudi made an instant statement on his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut in Round 5 against the Brumbies in Ba, scoring a try in front of the home crowd, and has since featured in three matches for the Drua.

The youngster says staying with the Drua is a special opportunity as he continues his rugby journey in Fiji.

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“I’m truly grateful and blessed to be given the chance to sign full-time with the Drua. Having grown up and played my rugby in New Zealand, coming back home to Fiji means a lot to me. It’s special knowing my family now gets to watch me play here.”

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says Ravudi earned his opportunity through strong performances with the Drua A side and made an immediate impact after arriving at the club in January.

Stephenson says the decision to extend Ravudi’s contract was an easy one, describing the youngster as professional, hardworking and a player with a huge future at the club.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play their final home game this Saturday, hosting the NSW Waratahs in Suva.

The match is 4.35pm and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.