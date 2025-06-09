Pacific Nations unite to tackle skills shortages and future jobs

Permanent Secretary of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Maritino Nemani. [Photo: FILE]

Pacific Island countries are being urged to strengthen regional labour cooperation as the region faces growing pressure from climate change, skills shortages and changes in the global workforce.

Permanent Secretary of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Maritino Nemani raised the concern officiating at the Inaugural Pacific Tripartite Senior Labour Officials Meeting and Labour Ministers Meeting in Nadi this morning.

Nemani says Pacific nations continue to deal with economic recovery pressures, demographic changes, informal employment and rapid technological developments, while also facing increasing demands for stronger social protection systems.

“These challenges present opportunities for us to work together in shaping the future of work that is inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and firmly grounded in the Pacific priorities and values”

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He told delegates the discussions this week build on outcomes from last year’s Pacific Tripartite High-Level Conference on Employment, Decent Work, Climate Change and Security, which highlighted the need for stronger regional labour governance and closer coordination under the Pacific Islands Forum architecture.

The Permanent Secretary said the establishment of the Senior Labour Officials Working Group and Pacific Labour Ministers Talanoa Forum will strengthen policy dialogue and cooperation on labour priorities across the Blue Pacific.

“Conference also emphasised the need to invest in skills development, technical and vocational education, and youth employment opportunities to ensure that the Pacific people are equipped with the demands of the changing global labour markets”

The meeting in Nadi today brings together labour ministers, senior officials, unions, employers and development partners from across the Pacific region and will conclude on Wednesday.