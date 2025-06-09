Two including radio personality granted bail

[File Photo]

Two people, including a radio personality, have been released on bail by the Magistrates Court in an alleged burglary case.

It is alleged that the two entered a house in Nasinu in December last year with the intent to commit theft.

The pair appeared in the Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard that the complainant intends to withdraw the complaint, claiming that the wrong people were charged. The complainant also provided a letter to the court.

The matter has been adjourned to 17 March

