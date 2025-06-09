TSLS fails to exhaust budget as TVET spots go begging

Lack of interest by students was a key reason the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Scheme was unable to fully utilise the $112.9 million allocated to it in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

This, according to the Office of the Auditor General’s Office 2024 report, which was recently tabled in Parliament.

According to the OAG, the total budget allocation of $112.9 million was initially planned for the following – $38.6m for tuition for 7,723 continuing students and $26m in tuition for 6,400 new intakes.

The OAG said in terms of accommodation, $26.6m was allocated for 6,638 continuing students and $21.7m for 5,440 new intakes.

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The OAG said that of the $112.9 million, a total of $69.3 million was released to TSLS to cater for the above planned activities.

TSLS was unable to fully utilise the budget as planned because, in terms of the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme, 576 spots were not taken for Study Loan for New awards due to a lack of interest from students in certain areas and this had a corresponding impact on the Accommodation Support Scheme.

In addition, 194 spots were not taken for the Study Loan for Qualification Upgrade due to a lack of interest from students in certain areas and this had a corresponding impact on the Accommodation Support Scheme.

In terms of TELS for Existing Employees and Entrepreneurs, 65 spots were not taken for Study Loans due to a lack of interest from students in certain areas.

For TELS for Skills Qualification at FNU, 3,098 spots were not taken for Study Loans, due to a lack of interest from students in TVET courses and this had a corresponding impact on the Accommodation Support Scheme.

The OAG report also said that for TELS for Skills Qualification, excluding FNU – 62 spots were not taken due to a lack of interest from students in TVET courses, and this had a corresponding impact on the Accommodation Support Scheme.