Tourism push reaches Lau

[Photo: MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CIVIL AVIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps in the Lau Group are slowing tourism and service delivery.

The government has addressed this issue through a 56-member, multi-agency Lau Tourism Scoping Mission, which returned to Suva on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka states the mission supports coordinated planning for the outer islands.

The delegation concluded its work on Vanuabalavu.

It visited Daliconi Village and conducted inspections related to tourism and transportation development.

A technical assessment of the Vanuabalavu Airstrip was completed to review aviation access. A Starlink satellite kit was also handed over and installed to improve village connectivity.

The team also visited Qilaqila Bay of Islands and Nabavatu Island to assess tourism potential. The final village stop was Lomaloma before the delegation departed for Suva.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the burial site of the late Prime Minister and Tui Kuboca, Laisenia Qarase.

The wreath was laid jointly by Gavoka and the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Pacific, Dirk Wagener. The delegation was later hosted to lunch by Leba Qarase at her residence in Mavana Village.

Officials said the mission would guide future decisions on tourism growth, connectivity, and essential services in the Lau Group.

