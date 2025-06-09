Thunderstorms threaten low-lying areas

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall.

The warning covers interior and southern Viti Levu, from Sigatoka through the Coral Coast to Navua. Southeastern Vanua Levu including southern Bua and Cakaudrove is also affected.

A northerly wind flow is causing unstable weather. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall. Intense storms may trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas over the next few hours.

The public is urged to avoid flooded creeks and drains.

People should not walk, cycle, or drive through floodwaters. Electrical appliances should be unplugged and everyone should stay indoors, away from windows. Children must be kept inside.

Thunderstorm activity is expected until late afternoon or evening. Tropical Disturbance TD05F entered Fiji’s Area of Responsibility at 6am. It is currently northwest of New Caledonia and will move southeast, leaving Fiji’s area by tomorrow.

TD05F poses no direct threat to Fiji at this time. The Nadi Weather Office will continue to monitor the system and provide updates.

Members of the public should follow official Fiji Meteorological channels and avoid unverified information.

The Nadi Weather Office stated that vigilance and preparedness remain critical as severe weather affects parts of the country.

