Sustainable approach is vital says Krishnan

The construction and engineering industry is currently looking at ways to reducing its carbon footprint to address the critical environmental concerns associated with the manufacturing of cement.

Engineered Designs Principal Engineer, Vijay Krishnan says they are exploring alternative production systems to mitigate the reliance on energy-intensive processes traditionally used in cement manufacturing.

Krishnan says the key strategy involves the integration of supplementary cementitious materials.

[Engineered Designs Principal Engineer, Vijay Krishnan]

He adds that the sustainable approach marks a pivotal moment in the construction industry, where engineers are actively reshaping the landscape of structural materials.

“You can substitute a certain portion of the cement content with these SCMS, thereby reducing the carbon footprint in the manufacturing process. That is one area where engineers can play a vital role in increasing sustainability.”

Krishnan says that the reduced reliance on energy-intensive processes in cement production directly contributes to global efforts to combat climate change and minimize the industry’s carbon footprint.