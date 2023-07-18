Stakeholders join forces to enhance tourism

[ Source : Supplied ]

Fiji Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will extend discounts to assist Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association members.

As per the agreement, the FHTA members will get discounts while attending international tourism roadshows and trade events.

Reciprocally, Fiji Airways will host media and trade partners to promote Fiji, reinforcing its preeminent tourism position in the region.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen ( R) FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen emphasizes that the MOU recognizes the pivotal role of tourism in Fiji’s economic prosperity.

Viljoen says they’re excited to collaborate with FHTA which aims to create lasting benefits for the industry and the wider Fijian community.

Through this partnership, Viljoen says they will build stronger connections, drive sustainable growth, and showcase Fiji’s unique attractions to the world.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they look forward to developing innovative strategies and initiatives that will benefit tourism.

The MOU signifies the strong connection between Fiji Airways and FHTA, allowing both parties to identify and seize opportunities to positively expand our tourism market.