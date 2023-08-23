Smith commends Fiji Police's efforts

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mason Smith, has commended the work carried out by the Fiji Police Force and assured them of continued assistance and support in terms of daily operations.

This comes as Smith paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, and members of the senior command group at the Fiji Police Headquarters yesterday.

Smith acknowledged officers on the ground’s efforts to provide better service to Fijians and visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Commissioner of Police also thanked the Ministry for the support rendered and acknowledged the courtesy visit to Police Headquarters.

The Permanent Secretary was provided with a Strategic Overview Brief of the Fiji Police Force.