Six-year-old becomes the latest drowning victim

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 3, 2020 7:07 am

A six-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

She was swimming in the Navatuvula River near Raralevu Village with her sister on Sunday when she disappeared.

A search by villagers led to the recovery of the victim’s body a few metres from where she had disappeared.

A post mortem will be conducted as police investigate.

The drowning toll stands at three compared to eight for the same period last year.

