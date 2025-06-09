Shortage of farm produce hits Labasa market

There is currently a shortage of farm produce at the Labasa Market due to limited supplies.

Labasa Market Vendors Association President Waisea Mukulau says more farmers are choosing to sell their produce independently, along with a general decline in farming activities across the Northern Division.

He says customers should expect further drops in the supply of root crops and vegetables in the coming days.

“There is a shortage of farm produce in the Labasa Market in the past months. Most times, customers go home unsatisfied because there’s nothing available. So we are urging young farmers to plant more, because demand here at the Labasa Market is always high.”

Mukulau adds that cassava remains the most in-demand crop, despite rising prices, and is urging farmers to plant more due to consistent demand.

Seaqaqa farmer Maciu Navitilevu says farmers now have alternative markets and customers, which often offer better returns than the municipal market.

Meanwhile, recent heavy rain has affected many vegetable farms in the North, leading to reduced supply to local markets.

Some farmers are also choosing to supply directly to supermarkets instead of the Labasa Market.

