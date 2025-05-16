Shayam is new Education PS

Navin Raj Shayam. [Photo Credit: FNU]

The Public Service Commission, with the agreement of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, has announced the appointment of Navin Raj Shayam as Permanent Secretary for Education.

Chairman of the Public Service Commission Luke Rokovada says Shayam has extensive experience in Education and has served as Principal and Head of School at Jai Narayan College for ten years.

Rokovada says Shayam will take up his new role from the middle of July this year.

He has served in various capacities in teaching and learning.

Shayam has a degree in Science from the University of the South Pacific and has completed a Master’s in Business Administration also at the University of the South Pacific.

