Savusavu Municipal Market construction on course

Work on the new Savusavu Municipal Market will be completed within the allocated timeframe, despite a few significant challenges.

Savusavu Town Council Acting Chief Executive, Nilesh Chand says adverse weather conditions has delayed the construction.

“Currently, work is in progress for the market. It is under construction, it is going well. A lot of extension of times … rainy days has extended the construction time. So, it will be next year.”

Chand says they faced some issues with installing the storm-water drainage, but this has been resolved.

He says the two-storey building is expected to be completed by March.

$169,003 was allocated in the 2021-22 National Budget for the design and documentation works of the new Market.

An additional one million dollars was allocated in the 2022-23 National Budget for the construction on the market.

UN Women has also contributed $700,000 for the project.