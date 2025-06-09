Ruling on legal issues on former government officials differed

The ruling on the objections raised over the admissibility of procurement reports in the trial involving former senior government officials has been deferred until next monday.

A notice on the High Court cause list confirmed this.

In this matter Senior lawyer Wylie Clarke has earlier this week raised objections before the commencement of trial, challenging the inclusion of procurement reports linked to medical equipment tender cases.

The matter involves former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma.

Dr Sharma faces two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer, Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

The trial for this matter was scheduled to commence this week monday.

