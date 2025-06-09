Rokorolovo convicted of murder of Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya

[Photo: FILE]

Ratu Peceli Rokorolovo has been found guilty of murdering Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Dr Leli Darling, following a trial in the Lautoka High Court.

The court delivered its verdict this afternoon, concluding that the State had proved its case against Rokorolovo beyond reasonable doubt.

Rokorolovo was charged over the fatal attack on Dr Biumaitotoya at the doctor’s residence at Fatima Court, Martintar, Nadi, between August 31 and September 1, 2025.

The State’s case was that Rokorolovo attacked Dr Biumaitotoya with a cane knife following an argument between the two. After the attack, the accused left the scene in the deceased’s vehicle.

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During the trial, the court heard evidence about the relationship between Rokorolovo and Dr Biumaitotoya, including issues surrounding financial dependence, jealousy, alcohol abuse and what the State described as escalating conflict between the pair.

The prosecution presented evidence from a range of witnesses, including family members, neighbours, police officers and medical personnel.

Forensic evidence, digital evidence and admissions attributed to the accused also formed part of the State’s case.

After considering the evidence, the court found Rokorolovo guilty and convicted him of murder.

He was further remanded in custody following the verdict.

Rokorolovo will return to the Lautoka High Court on September 4, 2026, when he is due to be sentenced.