Malani civil case hearing adjourned

[Photo: Supplied]

The hearing for a strike out application in relation to a lawsuit filed by Veronica Malani who is seeking multi-million dollars in damages and other relief, has been adjourned by the Suva High Court.

Lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua who is representing the plaintiff, informed the court that he served an affidavit in opposition yesterday.

The plaintiff and defendant was ready to proceed with the hearing.

However, in the interest of fairness, Justice Ratuvili has given 21 days to the defendants to file an affidavit in response.

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Defendants in the civil lawsuit, include former and current public officials, alleging breaches of constitutional rights, abuse of office, negligence, and failures in the investigation of a long-running complaint linked to the 1987 bombing case.

Malani is seeking monetary damages, declaratory relief, injunctions, and a range of court orders, including the freezing of assets, disclosure of investigative documents, and stop departure orders against several defendants amounting to more than $800 million dollars.

The plaintiff alleges that the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to conduct a proper investigation into a police complaint relating to the 1987 bombing case.

The claim alleges that the investigation breached established police procedures by recording a suspect’s statement instead of conducting a caution interview.

The hearing has been adjourned to November 25.