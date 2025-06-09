Fuel and LPG prices to rise

[Photo: File]

Fuel and LPG prices will increase from midnight, following the latest review by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Diesel will increase by 21 cents per litre, from $3.20 to $3.41.

Motor spirit will rise by five cents to $3.15 from $3.10 per litre, while premix will also increase by five cents to $3.01 from $2.96.

Kerosene will increase by ten cents to $2.67 up from $2.57 per litre.

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LPG prices will also rise.

A 4.5-kilogram cylinder will increase by 82 cents to $15.81, while a 12-kilogram cylinder will rise by $2.20 to $42.16.

The bulk LPG price will increase by 17 cents to $3.25 per kilogram.

The FCCC says ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and volatility in international petroleum markets continue to push up fuel and LPG costs.

It says the monthly review is aimed at ensuring domestic prices reflect international market movements while maintaining a reliable and sustainable fuel supply.