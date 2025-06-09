Leung elected Fiji Law Society President

[Photo: File]

Graham Leung, a senior Fijian lawyer with an extensive career in legal practice, public service, and diplomacy, has been elected president of the Fiji Law Society in a decisive victory.

A former Attorney-General, Leung has held key leadership roles, including previous service as President of the Fiji Law Society and Chair of the Electoral Commission.

Throughout his career, he has been an outspoken advocate for human rights, judicial independence, and the rule of law across Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

Expressing humility and gratitude upon accepting the appointment, Leung thanked members of the Society for their trust and for the opportunity to serve the legal profession once again.

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He noted that Fiji stands at a crossroads, confronting major national issues such as the HIV crisis, the surge in illegal drugs, and youth unemployment.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the nation is on the cusp of general elections and amid a complex constitutional review process.

Against the backdrop of this volatile social and political environment, Leung highlighted that the legal profession faces numerous hurdles.

He stressed that the Law Society must navigate these complexities while maintaining a firm commitment to its duties.

Under his leadership, he reaffirmed that the Law Society will remain strictly apolitical and continue to act solely from a legal perspective.