RBF flags fraud risks

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali has warned the public to be vigilant as online investment scams continue to target ordinary Fijians.

Ali says a deepfake video featuring his image has been circulating on social media for almost two months, falsely promising massive returns.

The Governor highlights another case earlier this year where nearly $30 million was deposited into fraudulent accounts linked to an eBay-style scam.

“Of course, some people got paid, but most of us were scammed. So we just need to be mindful. Nobody gives thousands of percent return as Mr Shenoy said, 3.5 percent is the market rate right now.”

Ali emphasizes the need for financial caution, reminding Fijians that “nobody gives thousands of percent returns,” and that legitimate market returns are around 3.5 percent.

He is urging public to verify investment opportunities before committing funds and avoid sharing personal or banking information online.

Ali is also requesting people to report suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

