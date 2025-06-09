Rail loop repairs progressing steadily

[Photo: Supplied]

Restoration works on the Tavua rail loop are progressing steadily, with key infrastructure currently undergoing inspection and repair ahead of the 2025 cane harvesting season.

Senior Economic Planning Officer Rusiate Veikoso from the Ministry of Sugar Industry, accompanied by Fiji Sugar Corporation Civil Engineer Kamal Singh, conducted an on-foot inspection of an 8-kilometre stretch of track under intense heat earlier this week.

The inspection focused on priority areas, including the Maqere Roll section and Tavua Bridge No. 30, both identified as requiring major repairs before the rail line can reopen.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar, Dr. Vinesh Kumar, confirmed that the restoration works are on track and expected to be completed within three weeks.

He says the project is aimed at restoring efficient and affordable cane transport for growers in the greater Tavua area.



[Photo: Supplied]

Kumar adds that this isn’t just about fixing old tracks it’s about ensuring growers have a reliable and cost-effective way to transport their cane.

He stresses that transport efficiency is critical for the survival of the sugar industry.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation and Ministry officials are jointly coordinating the restoration work.



[Photo: Supplied]

The project is part of the government’s broader efforts to lower transport costs for farmers, reduce delivery delays to the Rarawai mill, and ease pressure during the peak harvesting period.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, along with Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh, have both supported the initiative.

