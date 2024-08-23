Rabuka urges students in China to remain focused

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Fijian students studying in various universities across China and encouraged them to preserve their culture and identity wherever they go.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Beijing, PM Rabuka was accorded to a traditional welcome ceremony by the students.

He took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of education and the crucial role the students play as ambassadors of Fiji abroad.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Rabuka urged the students to represent the nation well and focus on studies and excel in their respective academic pursuits.

The Prime Minister recognized the challenges of studying far from home and expressed his admiration for the students’ resilience and dedication.

Rabuka thanked the Government of the Peoples Republic of China for its ongoing support in the education of Fijian students.