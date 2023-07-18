Rabuka receives new medal

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has received a new medal symbolizing his incredible bravery, compassion and excellent comradeship while serving in the peacekeeping missions in Lebanon.

In diligently leading the Fijian contingent of UNIFIL in Lebanon, from June 1980 to July 1981, Rabuka worked alongside French soldiers.

During this period, he saved a French officer from the agony of brutal enemy fire.

In recognition of his valour, he was honoured in 1988 when the former French Prime Minister Michel Rocard awarded him the insignia of Commander of the Legion of Honor in Suva.

Later, as Prime Minister, he was received by President Jacques Chirac and bestowed with the insignia of Grand Officer.

However, due to the effects of time, the insignia needed replacement.

Following the end of the parliamentary sitting on July 14th, the French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger presented Rabuka with a new medal to replace the previous one.