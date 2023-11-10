Price drop for Rewa Butter

The retail price for Rewa Butter will see a significant reduction from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission undertook a review in the price of Rewa Butter following a 19 percent decrease in landing cost of bulk raw butter when compared to its last assessment.

As part of this price revision, the manufacturing and other associated cost of production were analyzed.

According to FCCC, 125 gram Rewa Butter will retail at $2.80 cents from tomorrow, while Fijians have to pay $5.40 cents for 250 grams and 500 gram will cost $10.60 cents which used to retail at $12.61 cents.

FCCC says it’s important to recognize that local prices are significantly influenced by procurement costs, such as the cost of imported raw materials.

It says as such pricing determinations are based on a thorough consideration of market factors including global commodity prices and supplier’s procurement costs based on freight rates and currency exchange rates.