SODELPA honours former executives

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has paid tribute to its former executives for their leadership.

The party elected a new President, Ratu Manoa Roragaca at the Special General Meeting in Suva yesterday, along with three new Vice Presidents, Anare Jale, Roko Avenito Kolikata and Filimoni Soqeta.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says the party will always be indebted to former President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, and former VPs, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and George Shiu Raj.

Article continues after advertisement

“Especially to the Turaga na Vunivalu, Tui Kaba as under his leadership we managed to stabilize the ship. Na Marama Bale Roko Tui Dreketi, she stayed with us and had a great influence on how SODELPA managed to go through stormy waters.”

Duru says the party will hold a meeting tomorrow with the new executives to discuss party’s strategy, heading into the General Election.