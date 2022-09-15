Maintain civil service: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party believes that civil servants are the backbone of Fiji’s economy.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says a SODELPA government will ensure that all civil servants receive a five-year employment contract.

He says the party disagrees with any suggestion to scale down the number of civil servants.

“Civil service is a lifetime calling. We want stability in the civil service and we want to make sure that they are well looked after, that their contracts is a lifetime thing and that they are monitored through the Performance Monitoring System.”

Gavoka says SODELPA will work to ensure that civil servants undergo training and assessments, in order to ensure stability in the civil service.

He adds that the party is definite about ensuring the security of every civil servant.